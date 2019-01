Hopewell-Loudon hit the first basket of the game to go up 3-0, but state-ranked Liberty-Benton closed the first quarter on an 18-0 run en route to a 52-27 win in Blanchard Valley Conference girls action. Savanah Richards finished with 22 points, six steals and six assists to lead Liberty-Benton (11-0, 6-0 BVC). The Eagles are […]