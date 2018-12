BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s men’s basketball team rattled off a 41-point second half in rallying to edge Hanover 63-60 in Saturday’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game. Six players scored for the Beavers (6-2, 2-1 HCAC), each racking up at least seven points, led by Dezman Brown’s 17. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard buried 4 of 8 3-pointers, […]