BLUFFTON — Aaron Rich tossed in a game-high 24 points Friday night to power Bluffton University’s men’s basketball team to an 83-64 win over Ohio Midwestern in the semifinals of the Bluffton Holiday Tournament. The Beavers (8-2) will take on Albion College, a 94-53 winner over Grove City College in Friday’s other semifinal, at 7 […]