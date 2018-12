Anna Hintz scored 21 points with 10 rebounds Thursday to lead the University of Findlay women’s basketball team to an 81-56 win over Ursuline College in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game at Croy Gymnasium. Findlay, behind Hintz’s fifth double-double of the season, improved to 5-2, 3-2 GMAC. Ursuline dropped to 3-7, 2-3. Allie Thobe […]