BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s men built an 11-point halftime lead and three players scoered in double figures as the Beavers downed Rose-Hulman 55-49 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Saturday. Andrew Renner and Aaron Rich paced Bluffton (12-3, 6-2 HCAC) with 17 points apiece with Renner adding team highs in rebounds (9), assists (3) […]