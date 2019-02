INDIANAPOLIS — Bluffton University men’s basketball team was nearly doubled up in rebounding and was torched in the second half as Rose-Hulman claimed a 70-49 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win on Saturday. Andrew Renner was the only Beavers (15-6, 9-5 HCAC) player to score in double figures with 16 points. Brevin Dye led with five […]