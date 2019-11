OLIVET, Mich. — Bluffton University freshman and Liberty-Benton graduate Sammy Shardo drained five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points as the Beavers used a 22-15 fourth-quarter advantage to edge Olivet 62-59 in a nonleague women’s basketball game Saturday. Brianna Gillig and Nora Hemminger (McComb) both added 12 points for Bluffton (2-0). Gillig had team-highs […]