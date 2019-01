DEFIANCE — Brianna Gillig scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to help the Bluffton University women’s basketball team start strong and pick up a 66-48 victory over Defiance College on Wednesday night in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Beavers (5-9, 3-4 HCAC) opened up a 26-8 lead after one […]