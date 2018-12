By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER Contrary to what most know, the 2008-09 University of Findlay men’s basketball team didn’t technically win every game. Yes, the 36-0 national title squad. The Oilers, preseason No. 1 in Division II, went toe-to-toe against Xavier in a preseason exhibition only to fall 79-76 after their desperation 3-pointer clanked off […]