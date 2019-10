BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Keel Watson IV scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter Saturday and that proved to be the game winner as the Beavers beat Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Anderson 24-17 for their first win of the season. Bluffton (1-6, 1-3 HCAC) fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter, […]