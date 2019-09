WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Kyle Barrett found Itika Wynn Jr. for an 8-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to lift the Quakers over Ohio Northern University 42-38 in an Ohio Athletic Conference football game Saturday. The win was Wilmington’s first over Ohio Northern since 1956. The Quakers (1-2, 1-1 OAC) snapped a 25-game losing streak to […]