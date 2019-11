ALLIANCE — Ohio Northern ran into a buzzsaw Saturday, falling 63-24 loss to No. 2-ranked Mount Union in an Ohio Athletic Conference game. Junior running back Christiaan Williams led the Polar Bears (4-4, 4-3 OAC) with 125 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns. Mount Union (8-0, 7-0 OAC) scored on its first seven possessions […]