PEPPER PIKE — University of Findlay junior Rylie Pattison racked up 28 kills as the Oilers outlasted Ursuline College 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8 for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball win Friday. The Oilers improved to 8-19 overall, 5-6 in the GMAC. Shelby Kin (Carey) added 11 kills while Emily Annesser (Ottawa-Glandorf) had 23 […]