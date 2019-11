TIFFIN — The University of Findlay women’s soccer team concluded their regular season with a 3-0 win over Tiffin University to clinch the outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title on Tuesday. The Oilers, 13-1-1 overall, secured their first league championship since joining Division II in the 1997-98 season with a 11-1-1 GMAC mark. Findlay also […]