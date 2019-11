JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The University of Findlay’s Hunter Reed scored a pin at 165-pounds for the Roughnecks’ lone win in a 35-6 dual meet loss to the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown Saturday night. Reed pinned Jacob Smith in 2:54 for UF’s only win. It was the dual-meet opener for UF. PITT-JOHNSTOWN 35, UF 6 125 — […]