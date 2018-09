NORTH CANTON — Molly Hammersmith racked up nine kills in just 10 attacks as the University of Findlay volleyball team swept Walsh 25-10, 25-22, 25-20 for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference win Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Amanda Winner also had nine kills for the Oilers (12-2, 7-1 GMAC) while Shelby Kin (Carey) had eight kills. […]