The University of Findlay volleyball team fell to 5-10 on the season with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference loss to Hillsdale at Croy Gymnasium on Friday night. Junior Olivia Morrison recorded 25 digs to lead the Oilers defensively. Sophomore Emily Annesser (Ottawa-Glandorf) led Findlay with 21 assists to go along with nine […]