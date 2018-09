TIFFIN — Amanda Winner and Izzy Murphy knocked down 11 kills apice and New Riegel graduate Kara Scherger recorded three aces and 18 digs to help the University of Findlay defeat Tiffin University 27-25, 25-19, 25-22 on Friday night in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match. Carey graduate Shelby Kin and Madison Moore had […]