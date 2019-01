The University of Findlay wrestling team managed just one win in Tuesday’s 37-3 loss to No. 12-ranked Indianapolis. But that win was a milestone one for UF senior Josh Wimer. Wimer defeated No. 8-ranked Kyle Barkovich in the 149-pound match. That 5-2 decision was the 100th career win for Wimer. INDIANAPOLIS 37, FINDLAY 3 125 […]