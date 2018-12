INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Skonieczny, Nathan Vandermeer and James Wimer were the University of Findlay wrestling team’s placers on Sunday at the Midwest Classic at the University of Indianapolis. Skonieczny went 5-2 at 141 pounds to end up in fourth place for the Roughnecks as he improve to 12-7 on the season. Vandermeer (13-7) won his […]