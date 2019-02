District Girls Basketball Capsules Division III District WHERE: Elida Fieldhouse. THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (2) Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) vs. (3) Spencerville (17-5), 6:15; (1) Liberty-Benton (23-1) vs. (5) Coldwater (12-11). DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2 p.m. NOTABLE: The top two Division III girls teams in the Northwest District appear to be on a collision course at Elida. Ottawa-Glandorf. which […]