METAMORA — Swanton’s Alaina Pelland scored the game-winning goal in double overtime as the Bulldogs edged Ottawa-Glandorf 3-2 in a Division III district girls soccer semifinal at Evergreen. Swanton (12-4-3) will meet top-seed Archbold (14-1-3) in the district final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen. After a scoreless first half, Aricka and Averie Lutz each […]