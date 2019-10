By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER FOSTORIA — Arcadia volleyball coach Jacquie Ramsey noticed the same scrappiness that helped her team win 20 games wasn’t present in Monday night’s Division IV district semifinal against New Riegel. As a result, the Redskins lost a close battle of state-ranked teams to the Blue Jackets 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 at […]