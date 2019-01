By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joe Burrow shook off a vicious early hit to throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, helping No. 11 LSU end No. 7 Central Florida’s 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday. LSU (10-3, No. 11 CFP) started its first […]