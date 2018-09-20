Findlay High Roundup: FHS boys golf 2nd in TRAC

BOWLING GREEN — Toledo St. John’s topped Findlay High School by 15 strokes on Wednesday as the Trojans had to settle for a second place overall finish in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

The Titans and Trojans were tied for first place heading into the tournament but St. John’s topped Findlay 325-340 in Wednesday’s TRAC tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

Findlay edged Oregon Clay on a sixth-man tiebreaker for second place in the tournament.

In the final league standings, Toledo St. John’s finished with 58½ points. Findlay (55½) was second followed by Toledo St. Francis (45), Oregon Clay (39), Toledo Whitmer (27), Toledo Central Catholic (16½) and Fremont Ross (7½).

Findlay’s Jordan Goeb was third in the tournament medalist standings with a 76 ans earned a spot on the all-TRAC first team.

Oregon Clay’s Palmer Yenrick and Toledo St. John’s Patrick Yost, the TRAC Player of the Year, both shot a 73 to lead the field.

Three other Findlay golfers netted all-TRAC honors.

Grant Lane (84) was a second-team selection while Justin Hartman (96) and Harrison Hall (92) made the league’s honorable mention list.

Will Templin (88) and Justin Hartman (96) also played in the tournament for the Trojans.

TOURNAMENT TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. John’s 325. 2, Findlay 340. 3, Oregon Clay 340. 4, Toledo St. Francis 341. 5, Toledo Whitmer 345. 6, Toledo Central Catholic 380. 7, Fremont Ross 421.

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. John’s 58½. 2, Findlay 55½. 3, Toledo St. Francis 45. 4, Oregon Clay 39. 5, Toledo Whitmer 27. 6, Toledo Central Catholic 16½. 7, Fremont Ross 7½.

FIRST TEAM ALL-TRAC

Patrick Yost, Toledo St. John’s; Jordan Goeb, Findlay; Andrew Hoppenjans, Toledo St. John’s; Evan Kujawa, Toledo Whitmer; Joey Hoppenjans, Toledo St. John’s; Grant Sonnenberg, Toledo St. Francis.

SECOND TEAM ALL-TRAC

Palmer Yenrick, Oregon Clay; J.J. Utter, Oregon Clay; Max Durnell, Toledo St. Francis; Charlie Cronin, Toledo Central Catholic; Alex Kasper, Toledo St. Francis; Grant Lane, Findlay.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-TRAC

Justin Hartman, Findlay; Eli Johnson, Toledo St. Francis; Harrison Hall, Findlay; Owen Kitz, Toledo Central Catholic; Ben Paluch, Toledo St. John’s; Thomas Barrow, Toledo St. Francis.

Tennis blanks Maumee

Findlay’s top two singles players posted marathon three-set wins on Wednesday to highlight the Trojans 5-0 win over Maumee in a nonleague girls tennis match at the FHS Courts.

Seniors Lauren Spaeth and Becca Mathews went overtime to claim their victories.

Spaeth rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 win over Maumee’s Lindsey Krist at No. 1 singles, and Mathews defeated Claire Waller 6-2, 3-6, 11-9 at No. 2.

Findlay dropped just one game in the other three sets.

Megan Earhart blanked Maumee’s Julia Becker 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Katelynn Coleman and Kaylor Stocker shut out Sophie Garber and Allie Karrenbauer, and the No. 2 doubles team of Maggie McGhee and Izzy Zalat beat Makayla Gast and Rachel Moeller 6-1, 6-0.

It was Findlay’s fifth win in six matches as the Trojans upped their record to 8-8. Findlay will compete in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference championships Friday and Saturday at Oregon Clay.

JUNIOR VARSITY MATCHES

LaMaster (Fin) def. Kenyon 8-0; Barberree (Fin) def. Gast 7-6; Short/Swisher (Fin) def. Garber/Karrenbauer 6-4.

Arrows stop soccer

Findlay fell just inches short of a pair of potential mid-game equalizers as Toledo St. Ursula ran away with Wednesday’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference match with a 4-1 win.

The Trojans, who fell to 3-4-2 overall and 1-2-1 in the TRAC, had Morgan Kirk shot hit the crossbar midway through the first half while trailing 1-0. Madison Mlsna, who assisted Kaelyn Couch’s second-half goal, had a shot of her own hit the post with Findlay down 2-1.

Grace Turski did most of the damage for St. Ursula (6-2-1, 2-1) scoring a hat trick, including her first score on a first-half penalty kick. Sydney Rudolf buried the other goal for the Arrows.

Chase Ebanks was credited with 29 intercepts and three non-goalie saves to pace the Trojans defense. Caitlin Fraley tallied 15 intercepts and Alivia Benjamin had eight.

goals: (TSU) Grace Turski 3, Sydney Rudolf 1; (Fin) Kaelyn Couch 1. Assists: (TSU) Rudolf 1; (Fin) Madison Mlsna. shots-on-goal: Toledo St. Ursula 16, Findlay 4. saves: (TSU) Emma Caldwell 3; (Fin) Kendra Wurm 14.

records: Toledo St. Ursula 6-2-1, 2-1 Three Rivers Athletic Conference; Findlay 3-4-2, 1-2-1 TRAC.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Findlay, 2-1.