SYLVANIA — Jackson Schmits, Harry Hall and Reid Perry scored goals Thursday as Findlay High’s hockey team defeated Perrysburg 3-1 in a district quarterfinal game at Tam-O-Shanter Arena. Blaize Cain had 12 saves for Findlay. The Trojans will play the winner of tonight’s Sylvania Northview/Anthony Wayne quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Tam-O-Shanter. […]