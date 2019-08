Kelsey Shindeldecker pounded six kills, and Shannon Klotz and Kirsten Selhorst had five each on Saturday when Findlay High’s volleyball team dropped a 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 nonleague match to Huron. Klotz was 10 of 12 spiking and added six digs and three aces. Kylie Britton (2 aces) led Findlay with 18 assists, Ashleh Robinson had […]