Findlay High’s girls tennis team swept four of the five matches in straight sets in rolling to a 5-0 win over Celina on Tuesday in a nonleague contest at the FHS Courts. In the longest match of the day, Findlay’s Megan Earhart rallied from a second-set loss to outlast Celina’s Gracie Gabes 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 […]