Findlay High’s Sammy Vance collected two aces, 10 kills and eight digs as the Trojans swept Mansfield Madison 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 in a Division I district volleyball tournament opener Wednesday. Findlay (7-16), the No. 12 seed, will meet No. 3 Toledo Notre Dame in the district quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame. Ashleh […]