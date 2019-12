CUYAHOGA FALLS — Findlay High wrestlers Jonah Smith and Jake Noon both lost their matches Saturday on the final day of the Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament. Smith finished the two-day tournament with a 4-2 record at 145 pounds, while Noon went 3-2 at 220 pounds. In consolation matches Saturday, Gavin Quiocho (Parkersburg South, West Virginia) […]