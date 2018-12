CRESTLINE — Vanlue’s Emma Biller posted a monster double-double of 21 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats topped Crestline 54-34 for a nonleague girls basketball win Saturday. Maliah Snook added eight points and 10 rebounds for Vanlue (2-1), which pulled away with a 22-13 edge in the second half. Lauryn Tadda’s 21 points led […]