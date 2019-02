BLOOMDALE — Jill Hannah poured in a game-high 24 points on five 3-pointers and Maddie Schramko grabbed 11 rebounds as Elmwood beat Fostoria 60-29 on Thursday to finish the regular season in what could be a three-way tie for the Northern Buckeye Conference championship. The Royals (17-5, 10-4 NBC) finished tied for the league lead […]