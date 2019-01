BLOOMDALE — Brooklyn Thrash and Maddie Schramko combined for 31 points for Elmwood as the Royals knocked off Northern Buckeye Conference leader Rossford 42-40 Tuesday night. The Royals (10-5 overall, 6-4 NBC) led 35-27 heading into the fourth quarter before holding off Rossford (10-5, 8-2) in the final frame to win by a bucket. That […]