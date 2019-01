MANSFIELD — Alex Rothlisberger pumped in a game-high 16 points, but Riverdale fell short in a 44-39 nonleague loss to Mansfield St. Peter’s on Wednesday. Brooke Kuenzli hit the Falcons’ only 3-pointer and chipped in 11 points for Riverdale (6-6), which was tied at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter. Bry Vanden Bosch scored 10. Sydney […]