TIFFIN — Alyssa Herr recorded a double-double to lead the Panthers to a 50-41 nonconference girls basketball win at Tiffin Calvert on Monday. Herr tossed in 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as McComb improved to 8-3 on the season. Malorie Schroeder added 12 points and Lauren Grubb netted 10 for the Panthers. Shelby Hemminger […]