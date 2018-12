OTTOVILLE — Kasey Knippen scored 19 points and Ottoville held Fort Jennings to single digits in three of four quarters as the Big Green steamrolled their Putnam County League rivals 51-27 in a nonconference game Tuesday. Haley Hoersten added 10 points for Ottoville (5-0), which led 29-11 at halftime. Kristen Luersman led Fort Jennings (1-4) […]