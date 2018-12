LEIPSIC — Trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter, Leipsic rallied with a 17-point frame to claim a 45-40 Putnam County League win over Fort Jennings and maintain its unbeaten record on Tuesday. The Vikings, who improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the PCL, outscored Fort Jennings 17-4 in the final quarter. Claire Rigel […]