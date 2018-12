NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central’s Courtney Pifher drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as the Buckettes topped Mohawk 56-31 in Northern 10 Conference girls basketball play Friday. Buckeye Central improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the N10. Aubrie Harper knocked down four 3-pointers in her team-high 14-point effort for the Warriors […]