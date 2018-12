COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf built a 40-18 lead after three quarters Thursday and held on as Columbus Grove’s rally fell short in the Titans 43-37 victory in a nonconference girls basketball game. Senior Erin Kaufman scored 11 points to pace O-G (9-0), with Kasey Ellerbrock adding nine points and freshman Erin Kaufman scoring eight. Rylee […]