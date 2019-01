VAN WERT — Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig scored 29 points Thursday to lead Bluffton to a 54-46 victory over Lincolnview in a Northwest Conference girls basketball game. Koenig was 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line as Bluffton improved to 10-3, 4-0 NWC. Averey Rumer added 10 points and a […]