FORT JENNINGS — Led by Kylie Stackhouse, Libby Schaadt and Laykin Garmatter, Bluffton raced to a 47-18 halftime lead and cruised to a 63-44 win over Fort Jennings on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball game. Stackhouse scored 18 points, Schaadt 14 and Garmatter 10 in helping Bluffton improve to 2-1 on the season. Kristen […]