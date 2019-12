CAREY — Alaina Tiell scored 20 points Friday as Carey thumped Mohawk 53-23 in a Northern 10 Conference girls basketball game. Bailey Tanner added 13 points for Carey (2-2, 2-2 N10), with Sadie Arend grabbing a team-best six rebounds. Marah Gillig and Aubrie Harper each scored eight points for Mohawk (0-4, 0-3 N10). Mohawk (0-4, […]