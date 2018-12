CAREY — Carey’s Hannah Lonsway posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as the previously winless Blue Devils topped Mohawk 38-26 for a Northern 10 Conference girls basketball win Friday night. Sadie Arend and Alaina Tiell each added nine points for Carey (1-6, 1-3 N10). Marah Gillig scored 10 points to lead the […]