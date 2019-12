COLUMBUS GROVE — A strong all-around game from Angel Schneider helped Columbus Grove overcome a big first-quarter deficit and rally for a 44-35 win over Kalida in Tuesday’s Putnam County League girls basketball contest. Schneider led Grove (7-1, 2-0 PCL) in scoring (15 points), rebounds (six) and assists (four). Abby Gladwell scored 13 points and […]