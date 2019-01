BASCOM — MaKayla Elmore and Olivia Zender combined for 45 of Hopewell-Loudon’s 74 points as the Chieftains buried Fremont St. Joseph 74-34 in Tuesday’s nonleague game. Elmore rattled off a game-high 25 points, led with 11 rebounds and swatted five shots for H-L (14-4), which outscored St. Joe 47-15 in the first half. Zender scored […]