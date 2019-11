PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood blitzed Elmwood 25-8 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles knocked off the Royals 82-66 in Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game. It was the NBC opener for both teams. Eastwood improved to 2-0, while Elmwood dropped to 1-1. Brooklyn Thrash popped in a game-high 24 points with 12 steals and […]