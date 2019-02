BLOOMDALE — Elmwood overcame a one-point halftime deficit with a 21-17 advantage in the second half and held on to edge Arcadia 39-36 in a nonleague girls basketball battle on Monday. Freshman Brooklyn Thrash pumped in 19 points for Elmwood. Maddie Schramko, a 6-foot senior, had a 13-point 11-rebound double-double and led the Royals in […]