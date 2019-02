NORTH BALTIMORE — Caitlin Elseser had a big double-double and Nate Irwin recorded a milestone coaching victory Thursday as state-ranked Liberty-Benton rolled past North Baltimore 71-41 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game. Irwin’s 290th career win surpassed Denny Rissler’s 289 for the most victories in L-B girls program history. Irwin is now 290-66 in […]