Kaylee Brodine had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds Thursday, but Findlay High’s girls basketball team couldn’t hold a 28-22 halftime lead and fell 58-49 to Lima Senior in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game. Jocellen Puchta had nine points and three assists for Findlay (2-3, 0-1 TRAC). Bri Nichols recorded four blocks. […]