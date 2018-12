TOLEDO — Kristen Scherger popped in three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Findlay, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans fell 40-31 Thurday at Toledo St. Ursula in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game. Chloe Holliday had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (1-5, 0-3 TRAC). Gabby Whitzel’s 12 points led […]